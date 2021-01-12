How the Pa. Farm Show is still teaching people about modern agriculture, supporting local farmers online

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A big part of the Farm Show is teaching Pennsylvanians about local farmers. Even though the event is virtual this year, organizers are still achieving that goal.

“It’s very important for us to keep communicating with our consumers,” said Dave Smith of the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association.

This is the 26th Farm Show Smith has worked on, and with the event being all online, he and his team had to get creative.

The new “Milkshakes on the Moove” truck is making stops across the Midstate to bring people their favorite Farm Show milkshakes.

The association is a nonprofit, so all of the money raised goes to youth interested in carrying on their family’s traditions in agriculture.

“We’re heavily involved in next-generation development through scholarships and internships and developmental programs,” said Smith.

Another goal of the show is supporting PA products, which is a message important to farmers like Stacey Copenhaver, who owns Talview Dairy in South Annville Township, Lebanon County.

“In order to get PA Preferred milk, you can look for the sticker on milk products that have PA Preferred or also the code 42,” said Copenhaver.

The Calving Corner usually draws thousands of people to the Farm Show Complex.

This year, it’s being lived stream all day Tuesday.

Project manager Miriam Miller hopes to catch some cool live births on cam.

“The Ballinger family will be going live from their farm, Meadow Spring Farm in Lititz, Pennsylvania, every hour and showing things behind the scenes,” said Miller. “What’s going on in the farm, how they take care of their cows and their calves.”

The association and the Calving Corner are teaming up with the Whitaker Center to organize hands-on activities families can do from the comfort of their own homes.

“They’re a lot of common household materials they have at home,” said Miller.

It’s a way to teach people about dairy and showcase the science and technology used in modern agriculture.

That’s a longtime mission of the show that farmers are thankful is still being fulfilled online.

“It just a wonderful way to showcase all of the wonderful things in the industry,” said Copenahver.

Online Farm Show events run through Saturday.

Details about Milkshakes on the Moove stops can be found on the association’s Facebook page. A full schedule of the Calving Corner’s events can be found on the Calving Corner’s Facebook page.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show website outlines information about different educational sessions, live and pre-recorded events and vendors.