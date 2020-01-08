Mommy Minute: How to keep your little one safe, healthy at Pa. Farm Show

The Pa. Farm Show provides endless fun for little ones, but it can also bring about its challenges.

Germs are the main concern of many parents attending the show. Kids are encouraged to touch animals and play with interactive exhibits.

The Pa. Farm Show complex is equipped with complimentary hand sanitizer throughout the building.

With large crowds, it’s also easy for kids to slip away from their parents or guardians. Because of that concern, Bessie’s Best Lactation Cookies is offering a free wristband service.

“It’s very exciting for kids to be here and so they scoot off and you may not even see it,” said Sharon Myers, executive director of the Pa. Farm Show complex. “So we actually recommend you come in, get a wristband for your child, you put your name and phone number on the inside of the wristband, not your child’s name. And if the child should wander off and is found…then we can actually call you and say hey we found little Suzy located in the beef barn.”

Bessie’s Best also offers nursing and pumping space as well as child changing tables. They can be found in the Cameron Street lobby.