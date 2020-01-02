New foods to try at the Pennsylvania Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Between the milkshakes and cheese cubes, the food court is an annual crowd-pleaser that draws thousands to the Pennsylvania Farm Show each year.

Organizers don’t recommend mapping out your food crawl just yet. Surprising new treats to pick are lying in wait.

Lt. Gov John Fetterman and Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding got the first taste of the new foods Thursday.

“It’s delicious. It’s incredible,” Fetterman urged of the peach, lemon and dandelion hemp tea.

Exciting fresh options available cater to broader palettes of the new decade:

“We have a new gluten-free meatball sandwich,” said Lloyd Hess of the Pennsylvania Livestock Association. “Our new slogan is ‘in a bowl or on a roll.”

“We are excited to share our new Bell & Evans product,” said Margo Sechler of Bell & Evans. “It’s a Parmesan breaded meatball.”

“We now are offering our grilled cheese sticks, which are loaded with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce,” said Dave Smith of the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association.

The Mushroom Farmers of Pennsylvania revamped the group’s mushroom exhibit, headlining a new portabella mushroom sandwich.

In addition to the frenzied food additions, the farm show is going green. The Dairymen’s Association will serve its famous milkshakes in eco-friendly cups.

The nonprofit says the show is its biggest fundraiser of the year, raising money for scholarships and educational opportunities in classrooms across the state.

“This is a week where we can make those connections between production and consumption, between the farm and community and what they do for our benefit and the way agriculture shows up in our daily lives,” Redding said.

The food court is open Friday from 12-9 p.m. It is located in the Giant Expo Hall.

The 103rd Pennsylvania Farm Show kicks off Saturday and runs through Jan. 11.

