Farm Show organizers preparing new food, exhibits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – For many Pennsylvanians, the most wonderful time of the year isn’t over until the Pennsylvania Farm Show is over, but it’s just beginning. Organizers say there’s a ton of new things attendees can expect.

“Grilled cheese sticks which are loaded with mozzarella cheese on Martin’s potato bread,” said Dave Smith, the executive director of the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association. “Mushroom Farmers of Pennsylvania are offering a new Portabella sandwich.”

These are among the additions to the food court in 2020.

The Farm Show is going green. The Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association will serve the famous milkshakes in eco-friendly cups.

The nonprofit says the show is its biggest fundraiser of the year, raising money for scholarships and educational opportunities in classrooms across the state.

“Over the last three to four years, over a million dollars has been passed back into next-generation farmer programs,” Smith said.

Funds also go toward buying and donating milk, which is one of the most requested items by people in need.

“The goal of that program is to raise money so our food banks in Pennsylvania can purchase fresh fluid milk to give their food bank clients,” said Smith.

“The Calving Corner is a live dairy cow birthing center,” said Miriam Miller, the project manager for the Calving Corner. “It’s a little snapshot into how dairy farmers take care of their cows each and every day, to make sure that gallon of milk that you’re pulling out from your fridge is safe, healthy and nutritious.”

Your favorite exhibits, competitions and displays for learning will return. But the Calving Corner will have new themed days, like women in dairy and STEM.

“We’re pairing with the Whitaker Science Center,” Miller said. “They’re going to come in and do a STEM activity to show the technology that farmers use every day to care for their farm and to be good stewards of the land.”

The food court opens Friday, Jan. 3. The full Farm Show opens on Jan. 4 and runs through Jan. 11.