Pa. Dairymen’s Association milkshakes still make an appearance despite farm show being virtual

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Karns in Carlisle hosted a pop-up milkshake event in its parking lot on Sunday, despite the Pa. Farm Show being virtual this year.

Organizers say the goal is for people of all ages to have something that reminds them of the farm show experience.

More than 1,000 people were expected, organizers say the numbers were much higher.

“So although we don’t have the Pennsylvania Farm Show this week to go to, to get milkshakes it’s important for us to try and figure something else out to generate some revenue and also serve our milkshakes to people that really want those milkshakes,” says Dave Smith, executive director of Pa. Dairymen’s Association.

Smith says more milkshake pop-up locations are expected to be announced and can be found here.