Pa. Farm Show butter sculpture warmed hearts, now will warm homes

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Farm Show’s 31st butter sculpture celebrated the contributions in the Commonwealth’s agriculture industry, including dairy, has on feeding communities. Now, the 1,000 pounds of inedible butter will now be recycled, and be able to warm homes.

The sculpture was taken down on Sunday, Jan. 16. The butter will be recycled at Reinford Farms in Mifflintown, Pennsylvania. Among the 1,200 acres of land an 800 cows at the farm is a methane digester, which resembles a covered pool. The butter, along with thousands of pounds of food waste, will be broken down in the digester to create renewable energy.

“It’s the perfect example of a sustainable and cyclical operation,” owner Brett Reinford said. “Our digester provides an ideal solution for our farm and retailers to turn waste into energy.”