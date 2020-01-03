PA Farm Show food court opening today

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Farm Show food court will officially open Friday, Jan. 3, featuring many new menu items this year.

New to the show this year is a gluten-free meatball sandwich, grilled cheese sticks, hemp tea, and a portabella mushroom sandwich.

Many of the Farm Show fan favorites will be returning as well, including the popular Dairymen’s Association milkshakes, fried mushrooms, blended burgers, and cheese cubes.

The food court is open Friday from 12-9 p.m. in the Giant Expo Hall, and parking is free Jan. 3 only.

The 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show kicks off Saturday and runs through Jan. 11.

