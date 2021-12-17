Pa. Farm Show National Anthem contest winners include Midstate singers

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The winners of the 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show National Anthem contest have been announced, and they include performers from Lancaster, Lebanon, and Mifflin counties. The various winners will sing live at 8 a.m. each day of the farm show as well as before some of the week’s events.

Crystal Bomgardner of Jonestown, Lebanon County will sing at 10 a.m. on Jan. 8. Greg Irvin of Denver, Lancaster County will perform on Jan. 11 at 8 a.m. Rodney Brenneman from Manheim, Lancaster County will sing at 8 a.m. on Jan. 13. And Abigail Liebegott of Lewistown, Mifflin County will perform at 8 a.m. on Jan. 15.

The top 20 finalists in the National Anthem contest were selected by judges. Then community voting on Facebook determined the winners.

“Farm Show is a time to celebrate our commonwealth, our nation and our pride in what our industry contributes to our economy and our way of life,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding in a Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture press release.

“These singers will help set a tone of unity and pride in commonwealth and country as we start each day of the 2022 PA Farm Show,” Redding added.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Other contest winners come from Armstrong, Berks, Blair, Centre, Clearfield, Huntingdon, and Indiana counties, and the overall winner was Kallie Josephine Smith of Gordon, Schuylkill County. See when they will be performing here.

In addition to viewing the performances live at the Pennsylvania Farm Show from Jan. 8-15, community members can also watch the performances streamed live on the Pennsylvania Farm Show Facebook page.