Pa. Farm Show welcomes back Potato Growers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Farm Show is in full swing and perhaps the most popular stop there is the food court.

The Pennsylvania co-operative Potato Growers are back with their fan-favorite donuts and they’re dishing up something new this year.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Check out abc27 Daybreak’s interview with Executive Director Nathan Tallman in the video player above.

Here are some photos of their offerings for this year’s Farm Show, going now until January 15: