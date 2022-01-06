Pa. Farm Show’s 2022 half-ton butter sculpture revealed

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Carved from a half-ton of butter, the 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show butter sculpture has been unveiled. The theme this year? Harvesting more.

As a longtime staple for the farm show, the butter sculpture celebrates 5,400 dairy farmers. This year, the sculpture features urban and rural agriculturalists coming together by toasting glasses of milk.

“Over the past 22 months we have learned we are stronger and more resilient through our combined efforts to feed the commonwealth,” said Redding. “We are Harvesting More, together, to provide for Pennsylvanians through good times and bad. It takes all of us working together to ensure a bountiful, food-secure, and sustainable world.

The work on the sculpture began in mid-December. Jim Victor and Marie Pelton used butter donated by Land O’ Lakes in Carlisle, Cumberland County, to create the sculpture.

To see the sculpture, visit the Pennsylvania Farm Show’s main hall where it will be on display until it is moved to the Reinford Farm in Juniata County to be converted into renewable energy in the farm’s methane digester. It will be on display to see from Jan. 8 through the 15.