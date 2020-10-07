Pennsylvania Agriculture Sec. gives look ahead of virtual Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After previously announcing that the in-person PA Farm Show would be canceled, Agriculture Sec. Russell Reading offered some previews of the virtual one taking its place in January.

“While a virtual show will be very different from what we all know and love about the Pennsylvania Farm Show, we’ve been given an opportunity to think outside the box,” Redding said in a release. “We’re looking forward to celebrating the industry that has kept us fed through a global pandemic and will continue to feed us tomorrow.”

Redding encourages visitors to enjoy what the commonwealth has to offer agriculturally through a series of live and recorded events, as well as an online resource library. The show will include, although not limited to, the following:

A traditional 1,000-pound butter sculpture;

Live duckling and beehive cams available 24/7;

PA Preferred ® Culinary Connection cooking and beverage-pairing demonstrations (with ingredients provided in advance so Pennsylvanians can cook along with chefs);

Culinary Connection cooking and beverage-pairing demonstrations (with ingredients provided in advance so Pennsylvanians can cook along with chefs); Daily, live-action demonstrations, from Angora-Palooza to tractor pulls, for family fun entertainment;

Evening bedtime stories for young, aspiring agriculturalists.

Redding added that there will also be opportunities for traditional non-animal competitive events, such as Christmas trees and wine. Once new rules and regulations for Covid-19-safe competitive events are finalized, a full list of competitive opportunities will be announced.

Those interested in engaging with the virtual show are encouraged to follow the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Facebook and Instagram and visit the show’s website, farmshow.pa.gov, for the most up-to-date information. Full-length live events will be streamed both on the Pennsylvania Farm Show’s Facebook page and the Pennsylvania Cable Network (PCN) throughout the week of the show.

The virtual 2021 Pennsylvania Farm Show is scheduled to take place from Saturday, Jan. 9-Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.

Top News