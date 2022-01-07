Pennsylvania Farm Show food court opens; show officially starts Saturday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show officially starts Saturday, Jan. 8 in Harrisburg but some great things are already happening, including the opening of the food court.

The sights and sounds of the Pennsylvania farm show are back in person after a year off.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

“It’s exciting. We’ve come down here for over 50 years and never miss a year,” said Lloyd Burkhouse from Bradford, Pa.

Some events are already underway including the bred gilt show where Lloyd Burkhouse bought two pigs.

“We got other family coming down later today and stay so we can see the rest of the farm show,” Burkhouse said.

One of the best parts, of course, is the food court.

“Everything’s cooking up great I think. I mean everything looks good, said Gale Ferranto, food court manager for the Mushroom Farmers of Pennsylvania.

“After a year of hiatus. It’s so great to be back here and offer all of our delicious mushroom offerings that we’d love to, you know, display here at Pennsylvania Farm Show,” Ferranto said.

The food is delicious but above all it’s educational.

“Mushroom farming is very unique. It’s number one for us in Pennsylvania,” Ferranto said. “Two-thirds of the mushrooms grown in the United States are grown right here in Pennsylvania.”

A lot of people are happy to be back and see what these farmers have to offer.

“It’s just a tradition for us and my husband has been in pork production and so this is a big thing for us,” said Barbara Ruth of Harrisburg.

“It is great to come back a lot of our 4-H members and FFA members missed having the Farm Show last year so it’s a great experience for them. There’s a lot of good opportunities here,” said Phil Hoy from Tyrone.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show runs until January 15. You can find the full schedule of events here.