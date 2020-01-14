Pennsylvania Farm Show hauls in the stats

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — You might be surprised, but the Pennsylvania Farm Show cranked in the numbers this year.

The 104th annual event drew in half a million people, eager to see what the show had to offer.

19,000 gallons of ice cream and 7,000 lbs of cheese for mozzarella cheese cubes are just a few of the stats from this year’s farm show.

16 calves were born at the ‘Calving Corner,’ 11 piglets were born at the ‘Pork pod,’ and 380 chicks were hatched.

The animals on display even racked up impressive numbers: 450 gallons of milk were collected by dairy cows each day and 100 gallons of honey was extracted in total.

The eight-day event included more than 12,000 competitive exhibits.

Stay tuned for next year as the next Farm Show will run Jan. 9-16 in 2021.