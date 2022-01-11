Pennsylvania Farm Show introduces newly born cows in Calving Corner

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show is underway, and for many, this show is about the food and the many agricultural displays. But for some, it’s all about the animals.

And in the Calving Corner, four babies, named Lilly, Fiona, and twins Kit and Kat, were born on Monday for the crowd to see.

The Calving Corner showcases Pa. dairy farms and teaches audience members more about how milk, ice cream, and cheese are produced.

Check out abc27’s interview with Project Manager Miriam Miller during our team coverage of the Pa. Farm Show.