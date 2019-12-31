Pennsylvania Farm Show looks to spark interest in agriculture industry

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State officials are getting ready for the 104th annual Pennsylvania Farm Show, which starts Saturday.

Around half a million people are expected to attend the farm show and officials are hoping to attract a new generation towards the state’s agriculture industry.​

Agriculture is a $7.5 billion industry in Pennsylvania, 18 percent of the state’s gross economy.​

“We want to use this public stage of the farm show to talk about what are those jobs that we need in agriculture,” said Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “The chance we have to use this million square feet as a classroom. To talk about agriculture, it’s important to the economy of Pennsylvania, but also its importance to the quality of life here in Pennsylvania.”​

The farm show runs from Jan. 4 to Jan. 11.​