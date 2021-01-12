Pennsylvania Farm Show Scholarship Foundation awards $52,500 to 15 Pennsylvania students

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — More than a dozen Pennsylvania students enrolled in college agriculture programs were presented scholarships totaling $52,500 from the Pennsylvania Farm Show Scholarship Foundation on Tuesday.

The foundation has awarded over $1.7 million to assist young agriculturists in preparing for the workforce since its inception.

“Since its start in 1993, the Pennsylvania Farm Show Scholarship Foundation has supported career preparation for tomorrow’s agriculture leaders,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “We look forward to watching these students’ careers in agriculture grow as they join us in ‘Cultivating Tomorrow’.”

This year’s 15 recipients were each awarded $3,500 and 10 students currently enrolled in Pennsylvania State University’s College of Agricultural Sciences will receive an additional $2,000 from the university.