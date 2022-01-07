Pennsylvania Farm Show’s Undeniably Dairy Shake-Off, vote here

(WHTM) — abc27’s Valerie Pritchett and meteorologist Dan Tomaso are participating in this year’s Undeniably Dairy Shake-Off. Watch the video to see what ingredients each team is using to make their 2022 milkshake.

Once you’ve watched, vote by clicking here for the most unique milkshake. The team will win the 2022 PA Farm Show Undeniably Dairy Shake-Off People’s Choice Award!

Voting is open now and will close on Friday, Jan. 14.