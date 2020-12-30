Pennsylvanians can step up to the plate in the Pennsylvania Farm Show Butter Up! Contest

Show is the butter sculpture depicting the mascots for the Philadelphia Eagles’ Swoop, left, Pittsburgh Steelers’ Steely McBeam, center, and Philadelphia Flyers’ Gritty during the 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg, Pa., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Agriculture is calling on Pennsylvanians to bring the Pennsylvania Farm Show into their own homes. Residents can craft their own butter sculpture creations and enter them into the ‘Butter Up!’ Contest for a chance to win one of a variety of gift cards from members of the Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association (PFMA).

“Each year, Pennsylvanians come from near and far to marvel at the 1,000-pound sculpture that has become a keystone to the annual Farm Show,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “It’s a symbol of Pennsylvania’s hard-working dairy industry that works 24/7/365 rain or shine to nourish Pennsylvania.”

The contest will be open for submissions between Saturday, January 9, and Saturday, January 16, 2021, at 8:00 PM. The guidelines include:

Individuals can use up to 5 pounds of butter

Are allowed to use chicken wire, sculpting wire, and a base to support the design

Cannot use food dye or coloring of any kind to enhance the butter

Sculptures must be unique, individual work of the entrants

While it’s not a requirement, the department suggests entrants use Pennsylvania produced butter to support the local dairy industry Pennsylvania butter can be identified by looking for the PA Preferred® logo, plant code ’42’, or purchasing directly from a local farmers market that sources from a Pennsylvania dairy.

Entries will be judged based on five age group categories including elementary school (ages 5-10), middle school (ages 11-13), high school (ages 14-18), adult (ages 19-64), and senior (ages 65+).

Winners and runners-up will be judged by fans of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Facebook page by total reactions, including the total number of likes, loves, wows cares, etc.

“Now, we invite you to try your own hand and gain new appreciation for the art of butter sculpting. So Butter Up, Pennsylvania!”