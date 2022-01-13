Photos: 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The annual Farm Show is a favorite Pennsylvania tradition. Each year, the event welcomes guests to learn about agriculture, taste some favorite farm-related food, and meet barnyard animals big and small. Here’s a glimpse at the 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show.



The theme of this year’s Farm Show is “Harvesting More,” which is reflected in the half-ton butter sculpture depicting urban and rural agriculturalists coming together.

“The faces of Pennsylvania agriculture are rural and urban. They are livestock producers, urban gardeners, food processors, charitable food system partners, youth and more. Each story is unique, but there is commonality in our mission – feeding the commonwealth and the world,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said in a Jan. 8 press release.

Last year’s Farm Show was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2022 event is in person once again. Masks are not required to attend, but they are encouraged. The Farm Show runs through Saturday, Jan. 15.