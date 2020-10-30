Secretary of Agriculture Announces PA Farm Show Fall Food Fest

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced that Pennsylvanians can get their Pennsylvania Farm Show food fix at an outdoor Fall Food Fest in November. The fest will take place at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center from November 13-15, 2020.

“While our traditional Pennsylvania Farm Show in January has transitioned to virtual with public health and safety in mind, we know that everyone’s been wondering how they’ll get their favorite Farm Show foods,” said Redding. “The answer is the Fall Food Fest!

“We’re excited to welcome some of your Farm Show fan favorites to the fest – including milkshakes, fried mushrooms, French fries, pulled pork and more – along with some loyal food truck vendors,” added Redding. “We hope Pennsylvanians will come out to support, and taste, Pennsylvania agriculture.”

The Fall Food Fest will take place in the North Lot of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center from Friday, November 13 through Sunday, November 15. Vendors will be open from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM daily.

While the fest will not include the full offering of the traditional Farm Show food court, many fan favorites will be available from the following vendors:

PA Dairymen’s Association (Saturday & Sunday only)

PA Livestock Association

PA Mushroom Farmers

PA Potato Growers

Snyder’s Concessions

Rachel’s Soft Pretzels (Friday only)

Forrests Feeds Co.

German Roasted Nuts

Uglies Acres

Hillbilly Jerky

Whispering Brooke Cheese Haus

Chocolate Moonshine

Pennsylvania Beekeepers Association

A full menu of product offerings is available online .

“We’re thrilled to see a new event at the PA Farm Show Complex & Expo Center,” said Visit Hershey & Harrisburg President & CEO Mary Smith. “The facility and its hardworking staff are a crucial component of the region’s local economy and tourism success. We applaud the extraordinary efforts made to safely host the Fall Food Fest in our destination.”

Parking is free for this outdoor event, where food and beverages will be available for purchase to grab-and-go only. Onsite seating will not be available. Masks are required onsite and patrons are asked to be respectful of six-foot social distance while waiting in vendor lines.