Sheep to Shawl shines at Farm Show, former victor back on top

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Stiff competition — soft wool.

A Farm Show favorite took the complex for a spin Wednesday evening until one team was left standing.

The Sheep to Shawl competition challenges teams of five or six to take freshly sheared wool and spin it into a shawl that’s auctioned off, often for big bucks.

“Even though it’s one of those old-timey crafts that people did because they had to, we do this because we want to,” said Ann Wysock, Team Shetland Circle of Lancaster County.

They want to weave. People want to watch.

“It’s like an athletic event, you know? I’ll check my heart rate later. I’m sure it was up,” said Tara Kiley-Rothwell, Team Weaving Wabi-Sabi.

The competition is going up, because so is the interest in the art itself.

“We’ve grown so much in our guild that we are now sending three teams,” Wysock said.

Team spirit isn’t limited to the weavers in their own circle.

“Nobody is trying to sabotage anybody else. I think we all do root for one another,” Kiley-Rothwell said.

So, when one team got their shawl in with 8 seconds to spare, everybody celebrated, but only one team could be the belle of the shawl.

This year, Team Time Warp from Montour County took home first prize. The team had won seven consecutive years up until last year, when they took second.

“We’re all pretty passionate about being together and doing it, and we were all friends first,” said Libby Beiler, Team Time Warp.

Time Warp’s winning shawl earned $1,450 at the auction. The wool came from their team sheep, Teigan.