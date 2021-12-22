State plans to move forward with 2022 Farm Show amid concerns of pandemic uncertainty

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 2022 Farm Show is scheduled to take place next year. The event begins Saturday, Jan. 8, and comes to a close the next Saturday on Jan. 15.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Shannon Powers, press secretary for the Department of Agriculture, says they expect a smaller turnout than in previous years, but they are implementing new measures to help with social distancing.

“We are widening isles,” said Powers. “We are adding more entrances and making changes to areas that get congested.”

Powers says only state employees will be required to wear masks, but visitors are encouraged to wear them, and free masks will be available. “We want people to make decisions that are best for themselves and their families,” said Powers.

Powers says the Department of Health will host a vaccination clinic daily, during the event and people can receive their first dose, second dose, or booster shot.