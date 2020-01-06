Things to do at the Farm Show

We talked to Shannon Powers, of the PA Department of Agriculture about the “Ask a Farmer” section of the Farm Show. Shannon says “Organic agriculture is in tremendous demand. Pennsylvania is jockeying for a position behind California as the national leader in sales of organic products. We’ll have a brand new organic poultry hatchery, a bigger and better chick hatch with more babies and more demonstrations of how organic agriculture impacts the environment.”

Melissa Woodward, a Juniata County High School sophomore, won the Youth Showmanship in poultry at the 2019 Farm Show and won 2nd place in a national poultry competition. She placed 2nd in Youth Poultry Showmanship this year.

The Calving Corner is a great attraction at the Farm Show. We spoke with Miriam Miller, Project Manager of Calving Corner, and Jessica Rice, Director of Education at Whitaker Center for Science and The Arts. Whitaker Center has designed a basic model of a robotic milking system that farmers use to milk their cows. While simple, it will allow guests to code the robot to move towards the toy cow and line up the lines for milking. The guests will get to experience introductory robotics with the Ozobot while learning about the technologies being used on the farm.

Shanna Shultz, Cooking School Manager, and Nutritionist for Giant Food Stores showed us a cooking demonstration.