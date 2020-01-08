Live Now
ABC27 News at 5
1  of  6
Closings & Delays
Calvary Independent Lykens Free Grace B.I.C. Millersburg Shippensburg First Church of God St. Catherine Laboure CCW St. Matthew Lutheran Church.York Thompsontown Baptist Church

Things to see at Farm Show: Hemp products, sheep to shawl

Pennsylvania Farm Show
Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss