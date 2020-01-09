Thursday at the PA Farm Show, Military Appreciation Day

Thursday is Veterans, Military and Their Families Day, a day to honor those who have served and highlight their connection to our agriculture and food system. Veterans are the 2% who protect us and farmers are the 2% who feed us!

AgWorks at CCA is celebrating its one-year anniversary. In that time, CCA students have been learning about agriculture, conducting experiments, growing and harvesting produce that is being used at Farm Show events, sold to local restaurants, and donated to the Central PA Food Bank.

Dr. Reese Flurie, CEO of Commonwealth Charter Academy, gave us a look at the mobile aquaponics lab parked at the Farm Show and discussed some of the plants grown at AgWorks that may end up in the mystery baskets for the Army/Navy cooking Competition.

Calving Corner has many new interactive, educational dairy learning stations, and a new look. It’s a full “Destination Dairy PA” showcase complete with live births, adorable baby calves, and dairy farmers. Four local farms will participate from Lancaster, Lebanon, and Chester Counties. You can enjoy the new dairy “Did You Know” and Farm to Cup/Table games plus interactive family activities.

The Army vs. Navy Cook-Off will take place at 1:00 p.m. at the Culinary Connections stage. Culinary Specialist First Class Marlon O’Neil Haughton, United States Navy and Sergeant Pete O. Linton, Advanced Culinary NCO of the Army Executive Dining Facility, Unites States Army joined us this morning to preview the event.

Abc27’s Ali Lanyon and James Crummel will be cooking on the Army team.

