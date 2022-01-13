U.S. Army, Navy to faceoff in cooking competition at Farm Show Complex

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — U.S. Army and Navy are set to compete in a cooking competition at the Farm Show Thursday.

Petty Officer Second Class Louis Lubin was selected to cook for the U.S. Navy. SPC Jennifer Payan will cook for the U.S. Army.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Payan has been paired with abc27 News Daybreak anchor Ali Lanyon and Meteorologist Dan Tomaso. Lubin will work with two other media personalities.

Each team will get 30 minutes to prepare a meal. The cook-off begins at 1:00 p.m.