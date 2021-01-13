Pa. Farm Show’s Undeniably Dairy Shake-Off Milkshake competition is underway

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Undeniably Dairy Shake-Off Milkshake competition went virtual this year. The Pa. Farm’s Facebook page showed the contest via Zoom on its Facebook page.

Kendra Nichols and Valerie Pritchett are hoping you will help them defend their title by voting for their American Apple Pie Milkshake.

It features 2 scoops of Salted Caramel and 2 soups of Vanilla Ice Cream, 2 tablespoons of Hershey’s Caramel, 1/2 cup of apple pie filling, two dashes dash of apple pie spice, and a half cup of milk.

After blending, top with whipped cream, apple crisp topping, and another dash of apple pie spice. Enjoy! We hope you will vote for our milkshake. Voting closes on Jan. 16 at 8 a.m.

To vote for Kendra and Valerie’s Apple Pie milkshake, use the link here to vote.