Virtual Calving Corner to be featured at 2021 PA Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday, the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association and The Calving Corner announced its plans to provide a virtual dairy experience at the 2021 PA Farm Show.

From Jan. 9 through Jan. 16, 2021, the virtual Calving Corner will feature real life on the farm, with a live stream of Pennsylvania’s dairy farms and farming experiences for all ages to enjoy. Throughout the week, the virtual Calving Corner will showcase calves being fed, cows being milked, and newborn calves entering the world.

According to Miriam Kelly Miller, The Calving Corner Project Director, the virtual Calving Corner will provide followers the opportunity to “meet the farmers, veterinarians, nutritionists, and others who help ensure that the milk produced on Pennsylvania’s dairy farms is wholesome, safe, and nutritious.”

The virtual behind-the-scenes look will bring dairy farm life to homes and classrooms throughout the state, and utilize state-of-the-art technology to share the “cow to cup” journey of Pennsylvania milk.

The popular Calving Corner experience is one of many featured virtual events taking place during the 2021 PA Farm Show, a yearly event highlighting the importance of Pennsylvania’s agriculture and farming industry and its role in the state’s economy.

Individuals can sign up for email updates to receive more information prior to the 2021 PA Farm Show, and businesses and organizations that are interested in sponsoring the 2021 virtual Calving Corner can contact Miriam Miller at miriam@thecalvingcorner.org or call 814-935-4905.

TOP STORIES