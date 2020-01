The cider industry is growing rapidly, Shannon Powers from the Department of Agriculture tells us all about it.

A Beef Taco Showdown: Kids Edition presented by the PA Beef Council will take place at the Farm Show Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.

Autumn Patti Program director of culinary, baking and pastry arts at HACC gave us a preview of what it will be like.

For a full list of what’s happening at the Farm Show Wednesday click farmshow.pa.gov.