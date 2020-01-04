What’s new at the Farm Show?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Farm Show Food Court was packed all-day Friday, one day ahead of the full Farm Show. Throughout the rest of the complex, however, animals were ushered in and exhibits were set up.

“This is the first thoroughbred simulator for the us that we know of,” said Ashley Eisenbeil of the Pennsylvania Horse Racing Association.

The Pennsylvania Horse Racing Association is offering a free 360-degree virtual reality experience so people can feel the thrill of being a jockey. ‪The ‬machine you sit on moves and brings you through the Hollywood Casino Penn National Race Course.

“The goal is to get people to get out to the race track and go see a race for themselves,” Eisenbeil said.

Another new addition to the show is beer sampling, which is expected to draw in tons of people. Last year was the first time cider was tasted and is currently now sold.

Though if your family has some members too young for adult beverages, you may want to check out the Calving Corner.

Destination Dairy and the American Dairy Association also ramped up their interactive exhibits.

“We have some fun interactives of just can you identify a real dairy product,” said Amy Leslie of the American Dairy Association. “We have a map that we kind of chart through how a map gets from a cow to your cup.”

There will be upcoming themed days like women in dairy and STEM.

All those additions have added a new flair to the Farm Show, not to mention Susan the fiberglass cow.

“Our fiberglass milking cow so kids can take a hand at trying to milk a cow,” Leslie said.

Also new, are low simulation shelters throughout the complex meant to provide a quiet and peaceful place for visitors with sensory challenges or who may get overstimulated.

