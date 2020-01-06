Wolf Administration to provide free naloxone at the Farm Show Wednesday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Wolf Administration will provide free naloxone at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Wednesday as part of an ongoing effort to stop opioid overdoses and get residents into treatment.

“Naloxone is a life-saving medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Since 2018, we have provided free naloxone kits to more than14,000 Pennsylvanians– that means 14,000 lives can be potentially saved. We know that Pennsylvanians are dedicated to helping to save lives of not only their loved ones but also anyone who has overdosed.”

The distribution will take place in the Farm Show Complex at the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s booth (booth 737) on Wednesday, January 8 from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., as supplies last.

In addition to being able to get naloxone for free on the distribution days, it is carried at most pharmacies across the state year-round. Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine issued a standing order prescription to any Pennsylvanian to get naloxone at a pharmacy for anyone who may need it. Naloxone is available to many with public and private insurance at pharmacies either for free or at a low cost.

Data shows that in 2018, more than 4,400 people died from a drug overdose. This represents a nearly 18 percent decrease in drug overdose deaths from 2017.

For more information on Pennsylvania’s response to the opioid crisis visit pa.gov/opioids.