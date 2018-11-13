Pennsylvania farmers in 'dire straits' look to Congress to pass farm bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Rick Ebert has been a farmer for 36 years. He says 2018 is the worst he's ever seen.

"I've seen and heard of so many farmers that are just in dire straits," Ebert said. "I think unless things turn around, we're going to keep losing more and more dairy farms in Pennsylvania."

Ebert, the president of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, calls it a perfect storm of bad news. Poor weather conditions plagued farmers throughout the year, and recent trade wars with China, Canada and Mexico resulted in lower prices for their products.

"It's been a huge impact because the last four to five years, we haven't even seen an upswing in prices," he said.

The farm bureau is calling on Congress to pass a farm bill before the end of the year. Programs in the bill, like crop insurance, could help keep farmers afloat during tough years.

If the bill doesn't get passed, a new Congress will have to start over next year.

"That would be devastating for farmers in Pennsylvania and across the nation," Ebert said.

The farm bureau is also urging the Trump administration to engage in new trade agreements and resolve the disputes.