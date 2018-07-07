Pennsylvania firefighters heading out to fight western wildfires

By:

Posted: Jul 06, 2018 10:23 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 06, 2018 10:23 PM EDT

{name=dateline, data=MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) -, type=text_box, options=[]}
Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Investigations

Trending Stories

Latest Local