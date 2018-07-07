Pennsylvania firefighters heading out to fight western wildfires

<p>The average person might hear &quot;wildfires&quot; and think, &quot;Wow, no thanks, scary.&quot; But there are specially trained firefighters that have been there before.&nbsp;</p><p>&quot;There&#39;s people who have been doing it for 30 years actually. So, they keep coming back and they love it,&quot; said Richard Pipech, Junior, a firefighter from Sullivan County.&nbsp;</p><p>Forty Pennsylvania firefighters are joining forces with Maryland, Ohio, and New Jersey to relieve weary west coasters over the next two weeks.&nbsp;</p><p>&quot;Each area has a coordinating group, and they rely on each other across the state, or across the country and they pull together and then they move resources as needed,&quot; said Marc Kaiser, 10th time heading out for wildfire training.&nbsp;</p><p>No one knows exactly where they&#39;re headed. They do know lots of states need them.&nbsp;</p><p>&quot;It could be one day to the next. It&#39;s the way it is. If we go one spot and they don&#39;t need us there and they have it under control, we&#39;ll go to the next spot they need us for,&quot; said Pipech.&nbsp;</p><p>Each firefighter is only allowed a 65-pound bag maximum. They too are weighed and 20-man crews can&#39;t top 5,300 pounds or the jets could go down.&nbsp;</p><p>&quot;You gotta be like if you&#39;re going on a long vacation without a hotel, so that&#39;s how you have to pack,&quot; said Pipech.&nbsp;</p><p>These trips aren&#39;t for everyone. Firefighters have to get certified and pass physical tests, but say the experience is worth it for them and their home communities.&nbsp;</p><p>&quot;We get more experience out there seeing a little bit more intense fires, and then we bring that experience back here so we can use it in our home districts,&quot; said Pipech.&nbsp;</p><p>&nbsp;&quot;I think you learn a lot of skills that we use here, not regularly, but out there you will be doing it every day for 14 days,&quot; said Kaiser.&nbsp;</p><p>Now is the perfect time for firefighters in our area to help out, because this is really considered the off-season for fires in our area.&nbsp;</p><p>They say spring and fall is when they need all the men and women in their companies ready to go.&nbsp;</p>