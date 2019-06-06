Pennsylvania House passes 'sextortion' bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - The Pennsylvania House of Representatives has moved legislation that would make it a crime to extort someone for sexual acts, images or videos, also known as sextortion.

House Bill 1402 was given unanimous approval on Wednesday and sent to the Senate, which has already passed similar legislation.

Rep. Joanna McClinton (D-Philadelphia/Delaware), one of the bill's authors, says there is no state law that adequately names sexual extortion as a crime, despite it being a growing form of sexual exploitation

“Perpetrators hack people’s accounts to gain access to their intimate photos to extort them or manipulate victims by tricking them into sending pictures and then extort them to send more images or to engage in sexual acts,” McClinton said in a statement.

The Department of Justice reports that 71% of sexual extortion cases involve victims under the age of 18, McClinton added.

Several other states already have laws criminalizing sextortion.