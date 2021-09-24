Pennsylvania hunters have a new option to store their licenses digitally

HARRISBURG Pa., (WHTM) — Hunting can attract several people in Pennsylvania, but there are some important papers hunters are required to have to ensure they’re following proper guidance.

Officers with the Pennsylvania Game Commission say it’s a violation and fines will be issued if hunters do not carry the proper documents.

But to relieve that problem, hunters now have the option to store their information digitally.

“But that digital option is going to be more convenient for many hunters,” Pennsylvania Game Commission Communications Director Travis Lau said.

Lau says going digital is a new method for hunters but hunters must still have their paper tags in harvesting.

The state has now entered squirrel and dove season. And if you already have your license, it’s not too late to put your information onto their website and download it on your smartphone.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news all to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

“So there have been times when I’ve gone out and had to turn around because I have forgot my license in my packet at home the ability to carry digital licenses that are stored on our mobile device, which I never seem to forget would erase that problem,” Lau said.

Lau says for hunters who have concerns with COVID in certain wild animals like deer, there are still more unknowns and research to be done.

However, hunters should take preventative measures like using gloves when harvesting and keep supplies clean.

“Aside from any potential to spread COVID there are other wildlife diseases that can be transmitted and those routine precautions will go a long way in preventing any disease,” Lau said.

Lau says keeping these things in mind is beneficial.

“But again, there’s always a disease risk when handling any wildlife so we’re asking our hunters to take those routine precautions,” Lau said.