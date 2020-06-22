Pennsylvania hunting licenses go on sale

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Hunting licenses go on sale Monday, June 22, while the 2020-2021 season begins July 1

With expanded Sunday hunting for big game and an archery deer season that reaches deeper than ever into the whitetail rut, 2020 is sure to be a historic year for hunting in Pennsylvania.

General hunting licenses and fur taker licenses each continue to cost $20.90 for Pennsylvania residents and $101.90 for non-residents.

Resident senior hunters and fur takers, ages 65 and older, can purchase one-year licenses for $13.90, or lifetime licenses for $51.90. For $101.90, resident seniors can purchase lifetime combination licenses that afford them hunting and fur taking privileges.

Seniors still need to purchase bear licenses to pursue bruins and obtain permits to harvest bobcats, fishers or river otters. Hunters who acquired their senior lifetime licenses after May 13, 2017, are required to obtain an annual pheasant permit to hunt or harvest pheasants.

A complete list of licensing requirements can be found at www.pgc.pa.gov.

Licenses are awarded by lottery. License applications can be submitted online or at any license issuing agent.

A separate application, costing $11.90, is needed for each season. Hunters wishing to apply for all three pay $35.70 to apply. In each drawing, season-specific bonus points are awarded to those who aren’t drawn.

The deadline to apply for an elk license is July 31.

A Pennsylvania resident who buys a 2020-21 hunting license is eligible to apply for an antlerless deer license July 13. Nonresidents can apply July 20. And a second round in which a hunter can receive a second antlerless deer license begins Aug. 3 for Wildlife Management Units where licenses remain. If licenses still remain, a final round begins Aug. 17.

Hunting licenses can be purchased online at pgc.pa.gov. Just click on “Buy a License.” A map to locate a license issuing agent near you can be found at the same page.

Top Stories: