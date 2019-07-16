Pennsylvania Ice Cream Trail returns with 13 stops to get your cone

ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – We have the scoop on this year’s Pennsylvania Ice Cream Trail. We stopped at one of the shops on the list.

Sweet Treats in Elizabethville, in Dauphin County, is exactly what the sign says: sweet.

“I had a dream of owning a candy store for at least 10 years now,” owner Cindy Shiffer said.

From timeless favorites to new treats, you are sure to fulfill your sweet tooth, but Shiffer thought it needed something more.

“We had to add to it,” she said.

So, homemade ice cream was put on the menu, sure to put you in a sugar rush.

“It’s just people that love ice cream. We have the elderly that are just out on a date night or we have a family that comes or a bunch of kids. Just everyone loves ice cream,” Shiffer said.

Sweet Treats has a lot of regulars come through the door.

“The customers have been really good to us,” said Shiffer.

Sweet Treats now serves up sundaes to people in other counties, thanks to the 2019 Ice Cream Trail for the second year in a row.

“It has been a pleasure meeting all the people from York, Ephrata, Lancaster. Saturdays are our biggest days for the tour,” Shiffer said.

To participate, you will need an ice cream passport. With each stop you visit, you get a stamp.

“If you go to five, you get a T-shirt, and if you hit all 10, you get an ice cream bowl,” said Shiffer.

The menu has some classics and some unique flavors.

“The chocolate banana, they haven’t seen that at any other place, and the peppermint is my favorite right now,” said Shiffer.

The shop even has vegan ice cream.

“Vegan ice cream is just an ice cream that is made without dairy products, and since I have two workers that are vegan, I decided we are going to try and make some, and it’s worked very well, they like it,” said Shiffer.

Each shop on the list must make their ice cream on-site and use Pennsylvania milk. To get started, just go to any of the locations listed to pick up a passport.

—

Online: Participating Shops in 2019 Ice Cream Trail