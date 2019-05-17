Pennsylvania 'kindness generator' shares ideas to brighten someone's day, honor Mister Rogers

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. FILE - This June 28, 1989 file photo shows Fred Rogers as he rehearses the opening of his PBS show "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" during a taping in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. FILE - This June 28, 1989 file photo shows Fred Rogers as he rehearses the opening of his PBS show "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" during a taping in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - What small ways will you make others happy when Pennsylvania celebrates “1-4-3 Day” in honor of Mister Rogers?

If you need some ideas, Pennsylvania has launched a website dedicated to the May 23 event that encourages people to exhibit acts of kindness to honor the beloved host of the PBS children's show "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood".

The website pa.gov/143-day includes a kindness generator, which suggests simple but impactful ways to brighten someone’s day.

The suggestions include:

- Carry something for someone else;

- Bring donuts or muffins into work;

- Buy a coworker lunch or a snack, and;

- Give someone your favorite book.

The website will also include a kindness tracker, which will tally the number of good deeds shared on Twitter using the hashtag #143DayinPA.

Pennsylvanians are also encouraged to share their participation by joining the official Facebook event.

"1-4-3 Day" is named for Mister Rogers' favorite number. Rogers used the numbers 1-4-3 to say "I love you" because each digit reflects the number of letters in each word.

May 23 is the 143rd day of the year.

---

Online: https://143day.dced.pa.gov/