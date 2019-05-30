Pennsylvania launches task force for suicide prevention

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - The Wolf Administration announced the formation of a statewide Suicide Prevention Task Force on Wednesday.

The task force will be made up of various state agencies, Rep. Mike Schlossberg, Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, and Prevent Suicide PA. Their goals will be to develop a long-term strategy to reduce suicide in the state, develop a suicide prevention plan, and to let those in crisis know that help is available.

"All lives have value and worth, but there are times when it can be hard for people to see through the pain," Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller said. "We must do everything we can to ensure that people we serve and represent know that they are never alone."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States and one of only three that is on the rise. Since 1999, suicide rates have increased by 34% in Pennsylvania.

The task force will hold its first monthly meeting in the next few weeks.