Pennsylvania lawmaker calls for family leave insurance program Video

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- A state representative plans to introduce legislation to create a family and medical leave insurance program for Pennsylvanians.

Rep. Wendi Thomas (R-Bucks) said under her proposal, all workers would make small payroll deductions to support a state-managed fund administered by the Department of Labor and Industry.

Eligible employees would then receive funds while caring for themselves, a parent or a child in the event of a serious health condition.

Thomas said benefits would be calculated on a graduated scale to ensure the program is accessible to low-wage workers.

“While the federal Family and Medical Leave Act guarantees unpaid time off to care for an ill family member or new child, most Americans cannot sustain their families for more than two weeks without a paycheck,” Thomas said in a statement.