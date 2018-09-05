Pennsylvania lawmaker calls for near-universal background checks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - A Pennsylvania legislator has introduced a bill to expand background checks for gun purchases.

State Rep. Perry Warren (D-Bucks) said his proposal, House Bill 2621, would eliminate all background check exceptions for private sales. Only family transfers would be permitted.

Private sales of long guns are currently exempted from background checks.

Warren said his bill would require that all gun sales, regardless of barrel length, are conducted in front of a licensed importer, manufacturer, dealer or county sheriff.

He said the legislation would ensure Pennsylvania is doing everything it can to prevent unauthorized people from buying firearms.