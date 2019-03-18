Pennsylvania lawmaker resigns amid sexual assault investigation Video

HARRISBURG, Pa. ((WHTM) - A Pennsylvania lawmaker under investigation regarding allegations he sexually assaulted a woman more than three years ago has stepped down.

State Rep. Brian Ellis (R-Butler) submitted his letter of resignation on Monday, saying it is in the best interests of his health, his family, and the residents of his district.

The resignation is effective immediately.

Dauphin County prosecutors have been investigating claims that Ellis had sex with a woman when she was unable to consent, according to published reports.

ABC27 News media partner LNP and the Philadelphia Inquirer, citing multiple sources with knowledge of the investigation, reported in January that Ellis is accused of having the sex with the woman at his Harrisburg residence in 2015 while she was incapacitated.

Sources for the reports said the woman is a state employee who does not work for Ellis. She says Ellis told her about the sex the next morning. She said he pursued her before that, and she made it clear she did not want to be involved with him.

Jennifer Storm, Pennsylvania's victim advocate, said the woman was sexually assaulted while drugged.

No charges have been filed in the ongoing investigation.

House Republicans stripped Ellis of his chairmanship of the Consumer Affairs Committee after the investigation became public.