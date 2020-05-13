Pennsylvania Legislature approves cocktails to-go during COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) –On Wednesday, the Senate passed a bill that would allow businesses with a valid restaurant or hotel liquor licenses that lost a quarter of their average monthly sales to sell cocktails to-go during the pandemic.

Such businesses would be required to sell no more than 64 fluid ounces in a single transaction.

“The hospitality industry has been one of the hardest hit during COVID-19. The opportunity for Pennsylvania’s restaurants to sell cocktails to-go will be a valuable economic lifeline during this pandemic. This critical revenue stream will help support struggling hospitality industry workers while providing adult consumers with the convenience of enjoying their favorite restaurant’s specialty cocktail in the comfort of their home. We are grateful the legislature continues to seek out consumer-friendly solutions to expand access to distilled spirits and help alleviate some of the negative impacts of the statewide closures of all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores during COVID-19,” said Distilled Spirits Council Vice President David Wojnar.

If the bill is signed into law,Pennsylvania will join 33 states plus the District of Columbia who are currently allowing restaurants and bars to sell cocktails to go.

