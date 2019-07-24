Pennsylvania libraries get first state funding boost in decade

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The new state budget includes nearly $60 million for libraries, their first boost in state funding in a decade.

Local library directors say the nearly 10% funding increase will be used for sustaining staff and services and investing in new technology.

“The internet and the World Wide Web has changed how people use libraries, but it hasn’t made the use go down, which is a misperception a lot of people have,” said Karen Cullings, the executive director of the Dauphin County Library System.

“Loaning WiFi hotspots, whether it’s a person who needs WiFi access while they’re on vacation or someone who can’t afford internet in their home and wants to take a class,” said Carolyn Blatchley, the executive director of the Cumberland County Library System.

While e-books may be squashing some hard copies, there is an increasing number of uses for libraries.

Some serve as business and career centers for workforce development. Others have early learning or language programs, and many are used as a neutral gathering spot for community meetings.

Even with this latest funding increase, the state is still giving less to libraries than it once did, which forces them to rely more on fundraising and their respective counties.

“In 2001, the state budget for public libraries was $79 million,” said Blatchley. “A lot of the programming fell behind when we had the big budget cuts.”

Librarians say as services expand and prices rise, there’s still more work to do.

“We’ve had 10 years of flat funding and we’re really appreciative the state has done an increase this year, but we still have a little more progress to make,” said Cullings.

The governor has an Advisory Council on Library Development, which gives advice to state leaders on policies and programs.

In addition to in-person aid, Pennsylvania libraries offer several services online.