Pennsylvania offering free sunscreen at more state parks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania has expanded a program that offers free sunscreen to visitors at state park beaches and swimming pools.

A pilot program that began in 2017 supplied free sunscreen at Fuller Lake in Pine Grove Furnace State Park in Cumberland County and at the swimming pool at Codorus State Park in York County. The program was expanded to nine state parks including Gifford Pinchot in York County, Little Buffalo in Perry County, and Caledonia in Franklin County.

The nine new locations are within counties reporting a high incidence of melanoma, a life-threatening form of skin cancer, officials said. Melanoma is one of the most common cancers in Pennsylvania, with nearly 3,700 new cases in 2016. One in 40 Pennsylvanians is at risk of developing melanoma in their lifetime.

The Department of Health teamed up with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to provide the free sunscreen. All costs are covered by the Health Department’s cancer fund, which is federally funded. Each park will receive close to $750 worth of equipment.

The program will be evaluated at the end of the season to determine if it should be expanded further.