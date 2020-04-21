Pennsylvania records highest number of COVID-19 related deaths in a single day

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed an additional 360 new deaths related to COVID-19.

That’s the highest number recorded in a single day in Pennsylvania since the virus outbreak began, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,564.

The Pa. Department of Health has not yet explained or addressed why the state is witnessing such a spike since Monday’s recording of 92 deaths.

The previous record for highest number of deaths recorded in a single day was confirmed this past Sunday with 276.

“As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.

“We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”

The department also confirmed that the statewide total of positive COVID-19 cases has reached 34,528 with coronavirus cases in all 67 counties.

Dr. Levine is advising Pennsylvanians to help mitigate the spread by practicing social distancing and staying home.

To help stop the spread, Governor Wolf announced on Monday that the stay-at-home order will be extended until May 8.



The governor’s mitigation efforts, however, have angered some Pennsylvanians who want the state to reopen.

On Monday, protesters staged a rally in downtown Harrisburg, condemning the shutdown and calling on Governor Wolf to reopen the economy.