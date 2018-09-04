Pennsylvania relaxes some restrictions during prison lockdowns

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - All state prisons in Pennsylvania remain on lockdown for a seventh day, but without as many restrictions as last week.

The Department of Corrections is reporting fewer cases of employees and inmates falling ill since the lockdown. Inmates are now allowed to spend more time out of their cells for showers and phone calls.

Investigators suspect illegal drugs brought into the prisons caused the sicknesses.

Field tests for synthetic cannabinoids were positive in three cases. In four instances, the opioid reversal drug Narcan was administered.

About 50 employees have been involved in 20 incidents at 10 western and central prisons since Aug. 3.