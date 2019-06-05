Pennsylvania reports bacteria violations at public swimming pools

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - No one wants to swim in a dirty pool, which is why the state requires the water in all 7,000 of its pools to be tested twice a day.

"Not just community pools, but it's all pools, hotels, campgrounds, motels, anything but beaches," said Nate Wardle, press secretary for the Department of Health.

The numbers are out for which swimming pools in Dauphin and Cumberland counties had bacteria violations in the last year.

The pools with the most citations in Cumberland County were the Walden Hall HOA with seven, the Indian Creek Recreation Club with six, and the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Carlisle with three.

In Dauphin County, the Boardwalk at Hersheypark had 13 citations, the Inn of the Dove had seven, and Candlewood Suites in Swatara Township had seven.

The state is still working on data for other Midstate counties.

While Hersheypark is at the top of the list, its testing is done before it opens for the season, so the Health Department says there are times when it expects to see some failures.

"We just want to make sure that they're working to make sure that that water quality is safe," Wardle said.

That work goes on all year long.

Health officials review monthly reports and inspect pools in person. They say while a bug or tree branch in the water might be inevitable, it's all about the levels.

"To make sure the disinfectant is at the level it needs to be and the pH needs to be, and we have access to that data at any time," said Wardle.

Swimmers play a big role in a pool's cleanliness, too.

"We close the kiddy pool, and then we go through a protocol, a checklist to get the numbers back in compliance," Rich Long, president of the Indian Creek Recreation Club, said of when the organization heard from the Health Department last year.

Perfumes and deodorants could even throw off a pool's balance, so the state reminds people to shower before making a splash.

"You put some chemicals in here, you put the kit in the water and pull it out, and it gives you readings on what the appropriate levels are," Long said.

"At Hersheypark, water is continually tested at 12 water attractions and pools prior to the attractions being put into service and during the season," said Quinn Bryner of Hersheypark. "This process is done in conjunction with the help of an outside water quality testing firm to ensure that our water quality meets or exceeds the applicable standards by the time the attractions are open to ensure the safety of the millions of visitors who enjoy our water attractions every year."

The Department of Health can shut down a pool for repeat violations or for serious violations like broken disinfectant feeders or drain covers and failing water clarity.