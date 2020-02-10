Pennsylvania schools incorporating stricter policies against vaping

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania schools are making changes toward how vaping and e-cigarette use is addressed on school grounds, one of which reports any student in possession of the items to law enforcement.

The law states any person possessing or using a tobacco or vaping product inside a school building, school-owned vehicle, or on school property will face a summary offense and fine up to $50.

“I think it’s a really good thing. I think the law gives teeth to this situation. The reality is that vaping is an issue with our young folks,” said Donna Dunar, superintendent of East Pennsboro Area School District.

The restrictions apply to faculty and staff, though school board directors may designate specific areas for vaping or e-cigarette use 50 feet away from a school building.

“This law is really going to help us to update our policy, official school district policy and it’s adding the provision for vaping products and Juul’ing,” Dunar said.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro filed a lawsuit on Monday condemning Juul Labs of jeopardizing people’s health and targeting kids with its vaping products.

The complaint alleges Juul “deliberately and cynically” marketed its products to young people in Pennsylvania. The suit claims approximately 28% of American high school and middle school students are e-cigarette users.

The state Department of Health says the use of e-cigarettes has become an epidemic among middle and high schools.

If the court does not agree to take Juul devices out of production, the attorney general’s office is asking for restrictions on the way the company’s product is designed, marketed and sold.