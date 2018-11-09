Pennsylvania seeks owners of lost military medals

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - The Pennsylvania Treasury is hoping to return hundreds of unclaimed medals to the veterans who earned them.

More than 850 medals and decorations, from Purple Hearts to Bronze Stars, are locked away in the Treasury's unclaimed property vault.

"Our goal is to make sure there are no medals left in this case within a few years," Treasurer Joe Torsella said.

Torsella's office has a website where people can enter a family member's name to see if any medals or decorations are unclaimed.

"We really want to get them back in the hands of the veterans who earned them or the loved ones who would cherish them," Torsella said.

Military service awards often get reported to Treasury as unclaimed property through forgotten safety deposit boxes. Some have been in the vault for decades.

"It's the one item in unclaimed property that never gets disposed of," Torsella said.

Online: https://www.patreasury.gov/unclaimed-property/medals/